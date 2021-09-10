Carthage Illini West sprints past Havana 20-6

No quarter was granted as Carthage Illini West blunted Havana's plans 20-6 during this Illinois football game.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

Carthage Illini West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-6 lead over Havana.

A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

