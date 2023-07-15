Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. While social distancing is still recommended... View on PetFinder
CASE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rising Newco, part of Rising Pharmaceuticals, acquires former factory and packaging facility for $1.25 million.
Coles County Judge Mitchell Shick found probable cause Wednesday to proceed with the official misconduct case against a former Coles County as…
The gunshot victim's wounds are not described as critical; and police say he was also armed with knife.
She initially claimed she thought the 13-year-old child was 16, but prosecutors pointed out that still would not make it legal.
Hundreds of area residents on Saturday flocked to Lake Decatur for a once-in-a-lifetime centennial celebration.