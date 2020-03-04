Casey-Westfield season comes to an end against Effingham St. Anthony

The 7-1 run began with a bucket by Hoene. The Bulldogs missed their next seven field goal attempts before Aaron Webb scored on a reverse layup for a 17-14 advantage. Kennan Walsh's layup made it 19-14 and Antrim made one of two free throws with just 2.6 left for the six-point margin.

"We finally took the lid off and got some big buckets there late," said Rincker. "We got a big spark from Kennan Walsh, Jack Elder and Connor Walk. It is a huge deal to be able to go that deep on your bench in a game like this and not lose the lead and even extend the lead."

St. Anthony's man-to-man defense held Casey to just five field goal attempts in the second quarter and the Warriors were 1-of-8 in the final 10:29 of the half.

The Warriors were able to stay close as they outrebounded the Bulldogs 18-11 in the opening half.

Casey loses two seniors from the team in Caleb Patrick and Trey Huisinga.

"I told our boys let's not remember this," said Brannan. "Let's remember the strides we made from December to now. We were a transformative team. It is unbelievable how well we played together and our defense was tremendous. Offensively, we were so patient and unselfish and took good shots every time down the floor and took care of the ball. I have coached for a long time now and I don't know if I have ever had a team improved their play this much team wise, defensively and offensively."

Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0