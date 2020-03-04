Casey-Westfield season comes to an end against Effingham St. Anthony

CASEY -- Effingham St. Anthony, the No. 5 team in the final Associated Press rankings never trailed in the sectional semifinal game. The Bulldogs used a 12-2 run during a five minute stretch of the second half to go from up three to up 13.
The run ended with a dunk by 6-7 Jacob Dust, who scored a game-high 17 points in the 48-39 win over Casey-Westfield Wednesday on Bob Durham court. Dustin had a double-double pulling down 11 rebounds, a game-high.
"Jacob Dust killed us on the inside," said Casey coach Tom Brannan. "I thought we did a good job guarding him. It was the second chances. I thought when the shot went up, our guy left instead of staying on him."
St. Anthony, 29-3, takes on No. 4-ranked Central A&M, a 71-56 winner over Altamont Tuesday, in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
Casey, who finished 24-8 and won the Little Illini Conference regular season title, trailed by 11 with 4:21 left. The Warriors battled back and made it a two possession game with 2:34 left. Casey took advantage of missed free throws during an 8-1 run which began with a bucket by Will Hosselton. Dawson Dallape's 3-pointer made it 41-37.
Casey was still within four after a basket by Noah Livingston, who finished with a team-high 12 points, with 1:15 remaining. The Bulldogs made 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute after 4-of-13 in the game to win by nine.
"It was a quite a win," said Effingham St. Anthony coach Cody Rincker. "It was a great atmosphere tonight against a really, really good Casey team. They are well coached. Their defense can cause you some problems. I thought our boys did a great job of getting up to the task."
St. Anthony had just three turnovers in the game compared to 15 for Casey.
"You have to give St. Anthony credit." said Brannan. "Their pressure on the ball and we got kind of wound up with it and got careless. I think turnovers, by far, was the key to the game and we preach take care of the ball."
The Bulldogs led 20-14 at the half and Logan Antrim scored on the first play of the second half increasing it to eight.
Casey pulled to within three when Colin Branson scored on a feed from Dawson Dallape with 4:32 left in the third.
Casey was 16-of-42 (.381) from the field, including 4-of-14 (.286) from beyond the three-point line.
"We matched up with them well," said Rincker. "Our size, our length, our guards all matched up. Elder came in and gave us great defense."
The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 14 games. Their only losses have been to Pleasant Plains, Teutopolis and Breese Mater Dei.
St. Anthony led 20-14 at the break, scoring seven of the final eight points in the last 6:55 of the second quarter.
The 7-1 run began with a bucket by Hoene. The Bulldogs missed their next seven field goal attempts before Aaron Webb scored on a reverse layup for a 17-14 advantage. Kennan Walsh's layup made it 19-14 and Antrim made one of two free throws with just 2.6 left for the six-point margin.
"We finally took the lid off and got some big buckets there late," said Rincker. "We got a big spark from Kennan Walsh, Jack Elder and Connor Walk. It is a huge deal to be able to go that deep on your bench in a game like this and not lose the lead and even extend the lead."
St. Anthony's man-to-man defense held Casey to just five field goal attempts in the second quarter and the Warriors were 1-of-8 in the final 10:29 of the half.
The Warriors were able to stay close as they outrebounded the Bulldogs 18-11 in the opening half.
Casey loses two seniors from the team in Caleb Patrick and Trey Huisinga.
"I told our boys let's not remember this," said Brannan. "Let's remember the strides we made from December to now. We were a transformative team. It is unbelievable how well we played together and our defense was tremendous. Offensively, we were so patient and unselfish and took good shots every time down the floor and took care of the ball. I have coached for a long time now and I don't know if I have ever had a team improved their play this much team wise, defensively and offensively."
