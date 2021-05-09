Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise not to raise taxes on middle-class Americans. But a little-known provision in his big social programs bill could do just that. Tucked away in the American Families Plan, is a proposal to change the way capital gains taxes are paid on estates when people pass away. This seemingly […]
Prosecutors said witnesses wouldn't cooperate, but dropped charges could come back if they change their minds.
The worst damage from a storm system that swept through Central Illinois on Monday occurred in Sangamon County, but Macon County wasn't spared.
History suggests a big decline may be on the horizon. But if you're mentally and financially prepared, it could be a huge moneymaking opportunity.
Even as the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s election between incumbent Tony Brown and challenger Jim Root remains unsettled, the focus could soon turn to 2022 as another familiar name appears to be eyeing the office.
Damage bill is estimated at $20,000; even a nearby tree was caught on fire.
Murder trial gets underway that will probe the shootout in a restaurant bathroom that left one man badly wounded and another man dead.
Decatur Public Schools celebrated high school seniors who are going into the trades after graduation with a Career Signing Day.
More serious charge dismissed as defendant takes a plea deal.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the structure.
