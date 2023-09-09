Musical Matinee: Jailhouse Rock

TCM, 11 a.m.

Once the successful use of "Rock Around the Clock" in 1955's Blackboard Jungle showed Hollywood it was safe to incorporate that new "rock 'n' roll" sound the kids were listening to in its films, it was only natural that a full-blown movie musical largely featuring rock music would be made. And it was equally natural to have that film star the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley.

That movie was 1957's Jailhouse Rock. It was Elvis' third film, but the first to really let him cut loose with his mesmerizing energy and physical moves. Those moves — including the pelvic gyrations that already had some parents worried about the King's influence on their kids — were the centerpiece of this musical drama's iconic dance sequence set to the killer title tune, choreographed by Elvis himself and unlike anything seen in musicals before.

The song was one of several belted out in the film by Elvis that were penned by legendary songwriters Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller (who played the band's pianist in the film), along with "Treat Me Nice," "I Want to Be Free" and "(You're So Square) Baby I Don't Care."

Blackboard Jungle may have ushered in the use of rock music on a film soundtrack, but Elvis and Jailhouse Rock ensured that rock was here to stay as a cultural force in movies as well as on records.