Stars of the Harlem Renaissance, the entertainment act Fayard and Harold Nicholas, known as the Nicholas Brothers, excelled in a variety of dance techniques and acrobatics, and appeared in many films beginning in the 1930s and throughout the century. TCM will highlight many of these during today's lineup, including My Son Is Guilty (1939), a drama about a cop trying to keep his son from becoming involved in a crime ring; That's Dancing! (1985), a documentary about the history of dance in film; Orchestra Wives (1942), an Oscar-nominated musical following the travails of a touring band and their families; Sun Valley Serenade (1941), an Oscar-nominated comedy about a big band's experience at an Idaho ski resort, which features a young Dorothy Dandridge, to whom Harold was once married; and Pie, Pie, Blackbird (1932), a musical short.