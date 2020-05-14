Catholic bishops in Chicago, Joliet, Rockford, Peoria, Springfield announce church reopening plans (copy)

Public adoration of the Eucharist and the reopening of churches for private prayer could begin as soon as May 30, according to Cupich. It’s unclear when regular Masses would begin again, because that will depend on lifting state and local gathering restrictions, according to the letter.

The other dioceses, which cover all of northern Illinois including suburban Chicago outside Cook and Lake counties, will follow slightly different schedules. In the Diocese of Rockford, small Masses could begin May 25, while the dioceses of Joliet and Peoria’s anticipated openings follow the same dates as those in the Archdiocese of Chicago, according to letters from those dioceses’ bishops.

In Springfield, churches have been open for private prayer and confession and gatherings of fewer than 10 people for events such as funerals and weddings, at least since Pritzker’s revised stay-at-home order was extended. And as of last week, the faithful have begun receiving Holy Communion, according to a letter from Bishop John Paprocki posted on the Springfield website.

Plans for the dioceses of Belleville have not yet been posted on the website.