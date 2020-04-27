CAUTION-FILLED BIRTHDAY
As people eat at home because of COVID-19, rats used to dining out on restaurant scraps follow the food supply
The COVID-19 pandemic has commanded a new way of life, and not just for people — even Chicago’s rat population has been affected.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is nothing if not patient. Sometimes, perhaps, to a fault. Still, that patience promises to be tested …
'It's not just a room number for us': Fair Havens workers discuss their jobs during COVID-19 outbreak
What’s it like to work in a nursing home in the middle of an outbreak of COVID-19? Several employees of Fair Havens Senior Living spoke to the Herald & Review about their experience.
8 more positive COVID-19 cases in Macon County; residents urged to use caution as stay-at-home modification take effect
Macon County’s confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by eight on Friday, the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a release. Of those, three new cases are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, bringing the total number of infected residents and staff at the facility to 74.
A Decatur mother told police she was beaten, thrown to the ground, repeatedly choked to the point of dizziness and then bitten on her breast by her boyfriend of one year.
- Updated
The air from Boston to Washington is its cleanest since a NASA satellite started measuring nitrogen dioxide,in 2005, says NASA atmospheric scientist Barry Lefer.
- Updated
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is extending the state's stay-at-home order through May, with several changes from the one into place last month.
Police say Decatur man Dylan R. Bunch Jr. was traveling around 60 mph under the influence of cannabis when he blew through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle Saturday night, inflicting fatal injuries on a woman driver.
Police conducting a surveillance operation in Decatur Monday evening decided to question the occupants of a vehicle parked in an alley when they saw a man get out and urinate on the ground, a sworn affidavit said.
- Updated
