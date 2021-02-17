Central Illinois lawmakers react to Pritzker's budget address

forced to close last March by introducing new taxes on the very same small businesses doing all they can to survive during the pandemic. This budget is not balanced nor will it cure Illinois’ fiscal crisis. Now that we have seen the governor’s budget, it’s up to the House to hold appropriations hearings to craft a budget that is balanced – without new taxes and over-spending.

The people I represent sent us to Springfield to fix the fiscal crisis, not make it worse. I will do everything I can to advocate for a balanced budget that will take effect on July 1.”

State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville: “To be clear, there are tax increases in this budget. The governor is proposing a tax increase of nearly a billion dollars on the job creators in this great state. These vital business reforms were negotiated and agreed to with Republican support. Now the governor is kicking those reforms to the curb. It's time to get Illinois’ fiscal house in order. The house is on fire, the governor's boarding up the windows and doors, turning the fire department away all the while suggesting he has it all under control and there's nothing to see here.”

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur: “The state’s budget must address the issues families are facing every day. We have all been witnesses to the crippling effects of this pandemic that has gone on for far too long. There will be many decisions made as lawmakers continue to work with the governor to create a balanced budget. We must make sure we are creating a safe and effective vaccine rollout plan so our communities can take the necessary steps to work toward normalcy. Our parents should feel safe and confident that their children can return to school and get their education without worry of the pandemic. We have many essential workers who have continually made sacrifice after sacrifice to ensure our communities could still operate during these trying times. We cannot let their efforts go in vain, as legislators, the time is now to make tough decisions in the best interest of the people of Illinois, our workers and those desperate to find a job."

