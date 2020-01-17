Central Illinois residents listed as delegates in presidential primary
Central Illinois residents listed as delegates in presidential primary

Following are delegates pledged to presidential candidates running in the March 17 primary. 

Democrats

Several candidates for president will appear on the Democratic ballot this year, even though some of the names have already dropped out of the race.

Not all candidates that remain in the race have full delegate slates on the ballot, either. Should a candidate win a delegate but not have one on the ballot in that district, the party has a process for naming a delegate at a later time.

The Democratic presidential candidates appearing on the ballot are: Sen. Amy J. Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; former Vice President Joseph R. Biden; former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; hedge fund manager Tom Steyer; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado; former U.S. Rep. John K. Delaney of Maryland,; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Only Klobuchar, Sanders, Biden, Warren, Buttigieg and Yang field delegates in any of the state’s 18 Congressional districts, and only Biden, Sanders and Warren have delegates in all districts.

13th District: 2 males, 3 females

Klobuchar: Carol McClaine, Champaign; John Bergee, Champaign; Anne M. Heiles, Urbana; Carl Ernest Kasten, Carlinville

Sanders: Carol Ammons, Urbana; Jenn Carrillo, Bloomington; Pamella Gronemeyer, Glen Carbon; Allan M. Axelrod, Urbana; Brian Wilens, Champaign

Yang: Teresa Brennan, Urbana; Gabriela Romero, Champaign; Khaled Messai, Urbana

Warren: Michelle Paul, Springfield; Michael Frerichs, Champaign; Emma Todd, Springfield; Craig Colbrook, Springfield; Lisa M. Stanley, Decatur

Biden: Sue Scherer, Decatur; Chuck Napier, Litchfield; Ellen Schanzle-Haskins, Springfield; Mark Robert Maddock, Champaign; Ada Owens, Decatur

15th District: 1 male, 2 females

Sanders: Amanda Benefiel, Marshall; Germaine Light, Danville; Mitchell Esslinger, Strasburg

Warren: Cynthia E. Cunningham, St. Joseph; Samuel Reiss, Sidney; Rachel Smith-Bolton, Mahomet

Biden: Natalie Phelps Finnie, Elizabethtown; Patrick H. Scates, Carmi; Vivian Robinson, Harrisburg

18th District: 2 males, 2 females

Klobuchar: Kim Kelley, Morton; Ambra Haake, Groveland; Lawrence (Larry) Ruemmler, Quincy; Kathleen Clark Kimmel, Hopewell

Sanders: Erin C. Brown, Pekin; Kelsey Harms, Bloomington; Andrew Spiro, Springfield; Emiliano Vera, Bushnell

Yang: Jodi Brown, Manito; Laura Cordell, Peoria

Buttigieg: Patrick Cortesi, Bloomington; Jennifer Fray, Pittsfield

Biden: Billy Halstead, Peoria; Liz Brown-Reeves, Springfield; Jay Briney, Havana; Cherri A. Montgomery, Springfield

Warren: Bryen Johnson, Springfield; Jill Blair, Bloomington; Ben Isabel, Springfield; Radiance Campbell, Normal

Republicans

While there are three candidates for president on the Republican primary ballot, only President Donald Trump will have delegates on the ballot this year.

The other presidential candidates are John Schiess of Rich Lake, Wisconsin, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente of San Diego, California.

13th District

Martin Davis, Taylorville; Susan Gant Reynolds, Mount Zion; Maria Vasquez, Urbana

15th District

Thomas "Chapin" Rose, Mahomet; Rhonda Belford, Rosiclare; Susan Petty, Effingham

18th District

Darin LaHood, Peoria; Sally Bomke, Springfield; Kathryn Sparrow, West Point

