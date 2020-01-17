Central Illinois residents listed as delegates in presidential primary

Following are delegates pledged to presidential candidates running in the March 17 primary.

Democrats

Several candidates for president will appear on the Democratic ballot this year, even though some of the names have already dropped out of the race.

Not all candidates that remain in the race have full delegate slates on the ballot, either. Should a candidate win a delegate but not have one on the ballot in that district, the party has a process for naming a delegate at a later time.

The Democratic presidential candidates appearing on the ballot are: Sen. Amy J. Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; former Vice President Joseph R. Biden; former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; hedge fund manager Tom Steyer; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado; former U.S. Rep. John K. Delaney of Maryland,; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Only Klobuchar, Sanders, Biden, Warren, Buttigieg and Yang field delegates in any of the state’s 18 Congressional districts, and only Biden, Sanders and Warren have delegates in all districts.