Chablis joined #deCATurFosters when she was 2.5 weeks old. She is now a very energetic and playful girl ready for... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"DEAR DR. ROACH: What is your opinion on gabapentin?"
Recipients are gearing up for what could be their second-biggest raise in the past 30 years.
Q: My 6-year-old son came home after his time with his mother and confided that a “bad word” came up on his mother’s caller ID each time I called. This really upset him, and now he doesn’t want to see her next weekend. Things are so volatile; I’m afraid to say something. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Almost two years after he played his final major-league baseball game, Ben Zobrist might be in the news more than ever.
Police are looking for a Decatur man who borrowed a car from a friend and then hit the friend in the head with a handgun before robbing him of the vehicle at gunpoint.
Police also recovered numerous spent shell casings from the scene.
Questions and answers about Social Security.
A company spokeswoman told the Washington Post that the deal with negotiated before President Donald Trump was elected and not sold at a discount.
Man's wounds not serious, but it was clear he had been attacked by someone.
A Decatur teen already facing drug charges in Macon County, is facing more charges following his arrest Monday in a neighboring county.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.