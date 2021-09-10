Chatham Glenwood squeezes past Jacksonville 35-28

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chatham Glenwood passed in a 35-28 victory at Jacksonville's expense in Illinois high school football on September 10.
In recent action on August 27, Jacksonville faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield on August 27 at Chatham Glenwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
There was no room for doubt as Chatham Glenwood added to its advantage with a 15-7 margin in the closing period.
Jacksonville had a 21-20 edge on Chatham Glenwood at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville took a 14-6 lead over Chatham Glenwood heading to halftime locker room.
The start wasn't the problem for Jacksonville, who began with a 7-0 edge over Chatham Glenwood through the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.