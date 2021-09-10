Chatham Glenwood squeezes past Jacksonville 35-28

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chatham Glenwood passed in a 35-28 victory at Jacksonville's expense in Illinois high school football on September 10.

There was no room for doubt as Chatham Glenwood added to its advantage with a 15-7 margin in the closing period.

Jacksonville had a 21-20 edge on Chatham Glenwood at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville took a 14-6 lead over Chatham Glenwood heading to halftime locker room.

The start wasn't the problem for Jacksonville, who began with a 7-0 edge over Chatham Glenwood through the end of the first quarter.

