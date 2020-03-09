Chicago bar owner gives up food for Lent, drinks beer instead

CHICAGO — You've probably heard of people abstaining from alcohol for Lent, the period between the Christian celebrations of Ash Wednesday and Easter. But what about giving up food and living off beer?

Chicago magazine has the story of Pat Berger, the owner of Paddy Long's and Kaiser Tiger, who is doing just that. Along with coffee, unsweetened tea, water and "a plethora of vitamins," he's subsisting on a diet of beer. Though he's drinking a variety of brews, he did commission Great Central Brewing Co. to make a doppelbock specifically for his unique situation. And with an ABV of 7.1, it isn't a shy beer.

It's not some frat boy fantasy. Berger claims there is historical precedent for his quest. In a post on Paddy Long's website, Berger writes that he's following a 300-year-old German monk Lenten beer fast: "In the 17th Century, the Paulaner monks in Bavaria would limit themselves to only beer and water during Lent."

According to Chicago magazine, Berger did consult with a couple of doctors before starting. They made sure to tell him he needs to take some vitamins to get enough thiamine and Vitamin C.

Berger writes that he's usually drinking four beers a day, and without any food he really feels each one. Though tempted by the food coming out of his two restaurants, he has remained steadfast and has also lost 20 pounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0