Chicago Bears and other NFL teams can begin voluntary offseason programs Monday, but the union is urging players not to participate because of COVID-19

The NFL hopes to have teams back on practice fields for offseason workouts later this spring, but negotiations between the league and the NFL Players Association have yet to produce an agreement.
The NFLPA released statements from members of the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday announcing they will not participate in voluntary offseason workouts. This comes shortly after the union recommended players skip in-person offseason programs because of COVID-19 concerns.
It’s not yet known how the Chicago Bears will react with the NFL setting Monday as the date offseason programs can open. According to NFL Network, the league has proposed that the first two weeks be conducted virtually before players can gather in person. The NFLPA has pushed for the league to make minicamps, the only mandatory portion of the offseason, virtual as well.
“Playing in the NFL is a dream of our players who work tirelessly year-round to perform in America’s greatest game,” the statement from the Broncos players said. “With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts.
“COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities, and it makes no sense to us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period. Positivity rates in our city are higher than they were at this time last year and we know players have been infected at club facilities in recent weeks. Despite having a completely virtual offseason last year, the quality of play across the NFL was better than ever by almost every measure. We hope players across the NFL work with our union as we did to get all of the facts so every player can make an informed decision.”
Veteran players could miss out on bonuses if they skip the voluntary workouts. Eleven Bears players have offseason workout bonuses written into their contracts. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan have $200,000 bonuses, while eight players have $100,000 bonuses: wide receiver Allen Robinson, outside linebacker Robert Quinn, left tackle Charles Leno, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, tight end Jimmy Graham, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, free safety Eddie Jackson and running back Tarik Cohen. Cornerback Tre Roberson has a $25,000 workout bonus.
With the exception of Roberson, all of those players are paid handsomely, and missing a workout bonus would not significantly affect their 2021 earnings.
Bears management and coaches surely would like to gather the team on the field this spring within the guidelines the league created, especially with a new quarterback in Andy Dalton and a first-year defensive coordinator in Sean Desai. The more time the Bears have to prepare, coming off consecutive 8-8 seasons, the better off they will be.
It’s possible the league and the NFLPA could reach an agreement in which the union would change its stance on participation in voluntary workouts, which traditionally have been well-attended by the Bears. In the past, Bears contracts called for players with offseason workout bonuses to attend a minimum of 85% of the workouts to collect payment.
“We find ourselves still in the midst of a pandemic with no comprehensive plan to keep players as safe as possible, yet teams are pressuring players to attend voluntary workouts,” DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFLPA, posted on Twitter.
“The union has advised players that given the continued risk of exposure and the goal of a full 2021 NFL season, that they should not attend these voluntary workouts. It is every player’s decision, but our advice is to continue to use an abundance of caution given the current environment.”
Offseason workouts are traditionally more valuable for young, inexperienced players, who generally do not receive bonus money for such activities.