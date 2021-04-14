Chicago Bears and other NFL teams can begin voluntary offseason programs Monday, but the union is urging players not to participate because of COVID-19

The NFL hopes to have teams back on practice fields for offseason workouts later this spring, but negotiations between the league and the NFL Players Association have yet to produce an agreement.

The NFLPA released statements from members of the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday announcing they will not participate in voluntary offseason workouts. This comes shortly after the union recommended players skip in-person offseason programs because of COVID-19 concerns.

It’s not yet known how the Chicago Bears will react with the NFL setting Monday as the date offseason programs can open. According to NFL Network, the league has proposed that the first two weeks be conducted virtually before players can gather in person. The NFLPA has pushed for the league to make minicamps, the only mandatory portion of the offseason, virtual as well.

“Playing in the NFL is a dream of our players who work tirelessly year-round to perform in America’s greatest game,” the statement from the Broncos players said. “With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts.