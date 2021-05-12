Chicago Bears announce their 2021 NFL schedule

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears fans will have to wait a while before they find out when Justin Fields will make his first NFL start at quarterback.

But they at least know the 17 regular-season dates it potentially could happen in 2021 after the Bears released their schedule Wednesday night.

Here are the dates and times of the 2021 schedule that the Bears shared on their social media accounts:

Week 1: Bears at Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 2: Bengals at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 19, noon

Week 3: Bears at Browns, Sunday, Sept. 26, noon

Week 4: Lions at Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, noon

Week 5: Bears at Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 10, 3:05 p.m.

Week 6: Packers at Bears, Sunday, Oct. 17, noon

Week 7: Bears at Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 3:25 p.m.

Week 8: 49ers at Bears, Sunday, Oct. 31, noon

Week 9: Bears at Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: Ravens at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 21, noon

Week 12: Bears at Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.

Week 13: Cardinals at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 5, noon

Week 14: Bears at Packers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 7:20 p.m.

Week 15: Vikings at Bears, Monday, Dec. 20, 7:15 p.m.

Week 16: Bears at Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 26, 3:05 p.m.

Week 17: Giants at Bears, Sunday, Jan. 2, noon

Week 18: Bears at Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 9, noon

The Bears will open their season against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 12 on Sunday Night Football and will end it in Minnesota in Week 18 against the Vikings.

It will be the fourth straight season the Bears and Rams will meet in prime time. The Rams won the last two at home — and neither were pretty affairs for the Bears. Of course, this Rams team has a different look after they traded for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason. The Bears opened their 2020 season against Stafford and the Lions and won 27-23.

Of interest for Bears fans wanting to travel, the Bears will play their first game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when they take on the Raiders on Oct. 10. They also will travel to play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. And they will play the Seahawks in Seattle on Dec. 26.

In NFC North play, the Bears will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 and play at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 12. That’s the first of two consecutive NFC North prime-time games, with the Bears Week 15 matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The Bears will host the Lions in Week 4 and play them on Thanksgiving in Detroit It will be the third time in the last four seasons the Bears and Lions have played at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

One of the biggest home games of the season could be when the Bears host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 after their bye week.

With the addition of the 17th regular-season game, the preseason was reduced from four to three games. All NFC teams, including the Bears, will host two preseason games this year. Buffalo Rumblings reported the Bills — and new backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky — will meet the Bears at Soldier Field in a preseason game Aug. 21.

The Bears look to be on the path to welcoming fans back to Soldier Field in 2021 after playing in front of an empty stadium in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Illinois begins its bridge phase of COVID-19 restrictions — between Phase 4 and Phase 5 — Friday, with a full reopening coming as soon as June 11. Chicago could follow suit, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously targeting a full reopening by July 4.

The Bears announced last week that sales for single-game tickets and suites for the preseason and regular season will begin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.