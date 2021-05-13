Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy won’t be at rookie minicamp in person to see QB Justin Fields because of a COVID-19 close contact

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will participate virtually at the start of rookie minicamp this weekend after he was deemed a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a source said Thursday.
The Bears are set to do their first on-field work with the seven players they drafted and several undrafted free agents Friday at Halas Hall. That includes new quarterback Justin Fields.
Nagy, who is awaiting his second COVID-19 vaccination shot, will participate virtually until he is cleared, the source said, confirming an NFL Network report.
An NFL spokesman said Thursday individuals with high-risk close contacts must quarantine for five straight days after the contact and then be tested on the sixth day before they returned to team activities. However, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine after high-risk close contacts this offseason.
The Bears will hold practices Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Nagy is expected to watch virtually and be in communication with coaches. Their meetings are all held virtually, and Nagy also will be able to lead those.
The Bears can begin voluntary on-field teaching drills with all players May 17, and organized team activities start May 25.
Nagy, who appeared remotely on NFL Network’s schedule-release show Wednesday night, is scheduled to speak to the media Friday afternoon after practice.
Coaches already have been getting to know rookies via Zoom since the draft. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo spoke Wednesday about what they will be watching when they get on the field for the first time with Fields, whom the Bears traded up to draft with the No. 11 pick last month.
“One of (the short-term goals) was to have command of the huddle,” DeFilippo said. “Show the other 10 guys in that huddle that you have some command and you’ve been working your butt off on the plays, knowing the cadence, knowing where to go with the football. It’s not going to be a very in-depth installation in terms of the amount of plays, amount of formations, shifts and motions and that sort of thing, but I want to see him (show) those building blocks of becoming a starting quarterback in the league.”