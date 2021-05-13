Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy won’t be at rookie minicamp in person to see QB Justin Fields because of a COVID-19 close contact

Coaches already have been getting to know rookies via Zoom since the draft. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo spoke Wednesday about what they will be watching when they get on the field for the first time with Fields, whom the Bears traded up to draft with the No. 11 pick last month.

“One of (the short-term goals) was to have command of the huddle,” DeFilippo said. “Show the other 10 guys in that huddle that you have some command and you’ve been working your butt off on the plays, knowing the cadence, knowing where to go with the football. It’s not going to be a very in-depth installation in terms of the amount of plays, amount of formations, shifts and motions and that sort of thing, but I want to see him (show) those building blocks of becoming a starting quarterback in the league.”