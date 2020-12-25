Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach reportedly suffers a fracture at World Junior Championships

Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach left Wednesday’s game at the World Junior Championships for Team Canada with a wrist injury.

The Hawks confirmed the injury in a statement Thursday afternoon, adding that “he will return to Chicago today for further evaluation. The Blackhawks will provide updates when they become available.”

TSN’s Bob McKenzie tweeted Thursday that Dach suffered a fracture, adding that the Blackhawks would like further examination of the injury before deciding whether surgery is required. McKenzie added that Dach would miss the rest of the world juniors and likely would miss NHL time as well.

Dach, the captain of a star-studded Canadian team at the tournament in Edmonton, put a hit on a Russian player, then immediately took the glove off his right hand and clutched his lower arm before skating off the ice.

“It sucks,” Canadian defenseman Bowen Byram said Wednesday during the NHL Network’s broadcast of postgame interviews. “Nobody’s really too sure what’s going on with him right now. Just hoping for the best.”

