Chicago conference center re-christened as COVID-19 field hospital

SPRINGFIELD — The governor of Illinois and mayor of Chicago on Friday re-christened North America's largest convention center as a pandemic-battling field hospital and publicly hoped it would never see a single patient.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot toured a section of Chicago's McCormick Place with the first 500 of what will be a 3,000-bed “alternative care facility” designed to relieve pressure on city hospitals from rapidly mounting COVID-19 cases.

Pritzker also recommended for the first time that people wear face coverings when venturing outside, reporting his decision shortly before the federal government announced a new, similar recommendation, which remains optional.

But as for the transformed showroom floor, a vast honeycomb of steel wall-enclosed patient areas already fitted with a bed apiece, Pritzker hopes that his statewide stay-at-home order, crippling business closures and the social-distancing guidelines will be enough to reverse the steeply rising curve of infections from the potentially deadly coronavirus.