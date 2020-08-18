Christian County officials urge masks, steps to curb COVID numbers; 'it has no political agenda or motive'

TAYLORVILLE — Christian County health officials and elected leaders in a statement Tuesday urged residents to take steps to help curb an increase in COVID cases.
Six of the county's nine long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities have active virus cases.
One is a 14-year-old-male with mild symptoms, health officials said.
"These facilities are working hard in a high-stress environment during this viral pandemic to protect those they serve. It is simply the fact that many people can be asymptomatic and carry the virus without knowledge of it after public exposure," the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Joint Information Center said in a statement.
Christian County Board Chair Becky Edwards, Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry and Pana Mayor Don Korski in the statement "encourage social distancing, the wearing of masks to protect others when social distancing is not possible, as well as frequent hand sanitizing/washing and the cleaning of common touch areas regularly. Please keep in mind, this is an active virus with no vaccine available in our communities. It has no political agenda or motive."
“We are not defenseless”, said Chris-Mont EMA Director, Greg Nimmo. “Cloth face coverings are one of the best things we have available to us to slow the spread of this or any airway related virus while out in public locations, particularly when used community-wide."
The statement said a concern is the COVID spread during the fall influenza season "could overwhelm our hospitals."
"Our two local hospitals in Christian County do not have any ICU beds in their facilities. Region 3, which we are part of, shows we currently have 71 of 150 ICU beds available over 19 counties in West Central Illinois. That means all of these beds are not located in Springfield. If you contract this virus and have severe difficulties you will be moved to an ICU bed outside of our county. Unfortunately, you will not be able to have family members by your side, nor will they be able to visit other than electronically because of this virus. This release is not to instill fear in anyone, this is the reality of how it works during this virus," the statement said.
Statewide, the rolling seven-day average positivity rate for COVID has climbed by one-tenth of a percentage point per day over the past three days, sitting at 4.3% as of Tuesday.
That number was driven upward by a one-day positivity rate of 5.1% Tuesday, the highest one-day statistic since June 5. There were 1,740 new confirmed cases of the virus reported Tuesday among 34,175 tests completed over the previous 24 hours.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced an additional 26 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,782.
There have been 209,594 confirmed cases of the virus thus far among more than 3.4 million tests completed.
🏈 Recognize anyone? 35 high school football photos from the Herald & Review archives
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.