Christian County officials urge masks, steps to curb COVID numbers; 'it has no political agenda or motive'

“We are not defenseless”, said Chris-Mont EMA Director, Greg Nimmo. “Cloth face coverings are one of the best things we have available to us to slow the spread of this or any airway related virus while out in public locations, particularly when used community-wide."

"Our two local hospitals in Christian County do not have any ICU beds in their facilities. Region 3, which we are part of, shows we currently have 71 of 150 ICU beds available over 19 counties in West Central Illinois. That means all of these beds are not located in Springfield. If you contract this virus and have severe difficulties you will be moved to an ICU bed outside of our county. Unfortunately, you will not be able to have family members by your side, nor will they be able to visit other than electronically because of this virus. This release is not to instill fear in anyone, this is the reality of how it works during this virus," the statement said.