DECATUR — Christina Rice learned not to be afraid of failure.

Perhaps that is why the MacArthur star basketball player saw so much success the past two years on the basketball court.

Rice spent her sophomore season on junior varsity and saw limited varsity game time, playing behind three-time Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson.

She didn't look at that as a failure.

Rice knew her opportunity would come. And when it did, she made the most of it, working to become the best player she could in her final two years in high school – with an eye to her basketball future.

Rice parlayed that opportunity into a starting role her junior year, where she led the team in scoring and rebounding. A year later, she became MacArthur's star player and one of the best in the Central State Eight Conference.

During her junior seeason, the 5-foot-8 Rice played down low against the bigs and averaged 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds a game while helping the Generals win the program's third consecutive Class 3A championship.

That gutsy, hard-fought performance earned Rice her first Macon County Player if the Year honor.

"You have to work at it and you need to be confident in yourself," Rice said of taking her game to new heights. "You have to be confident and go out there and not be afraid to fail."

Fast forward a year and with her confidence at an all-time high, her hard work once again yielded her player of the year honors in Macon County.

Rice scored 18.9 points a game – totaling 589 on the year – grabbed 8.0 rebounds a contest and shot 48 percent from the field, all while leading a very young MacArthur girls basketball team to a 14-17 overall record and a 10-8 mark in the Central State Eight Conference.

"It was a process, but it got me to where I am now and it took a minute, but it was also such a rewarding experience," she said. "I mean, consistently working hard for the last few years, and I look at where I've gotten, it's a surreal experience honestly."

But Rice believes it was more than her stats that took her to new heights this season. She believes being a true leader helped her teammates and herself achieve more.

Hard work takes you places.