City, Decatur police union agree to revise, extend contract

DECATUR — Seeking to address longstanding recruitment and retention issues, the union representing Decatur police officers and the city have agreed to a revised collective bargaining agreement.

The revised contract also includes a one-year extension through the end of 2024.

City officials acknowledged that recruiting new officers is "increasingly challenging" and current officers are leaving the profession "sooner than expected." As of the end of July, the department had just 132 sworn officers despite budgeting for 148.

Though off-schedule, city manager Scot Wrighton and Police Chief Shane Brandel, in a memo to city council members, said that "both the city and the union wanted to amicably resolve all disputes, and work together to address recruitment and retention issues, as well as update the contract to reflect increased inflationary pressures impacting employees in the last year."

Per the revised agreement, the officers' scheduled wage increase in 2023 goes from 2.25% to 3.25%. Officers will also receive a 3% pay increase in 2024, with an additional 1% of their base pay being deposited into their deferred compensation account.

And, in an effort to broaden the pool of talent it can draw from, the city has temporarily expanded its residency rules, allowing for officers to live within 40 miles of police department headquarters.

Presently, all officers hired after May 1, 2013 have to live in Macon County or any municipality that extends into Macon County. However, this "residency restriction itself has prohibited DPD from hiring several new officers in the past couple of years," per the memo.

If ratified, the expansion will expire on January 1, 2027 and revert back to its present standard.

"Employers have lost a little bit of our leverage, if I can say it that way, and we've got to be a little more competitive if we want to get good employees," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth. "And so the incentives are really meant to try to encourage us to get back to full staffing as quickly as we can."

However, in a concession to the city, the union acknowledged the role of community liaison officers, non-sworn positions created by Wrighton to handle low-priority calls and sex offender registration, complete paperwork and monitor social media.

These officers are not sworn, not members of the union and cheaper than employing a regular officer to handle the same duties.

The positions are believed to give the city more financial flexibility amid growing pension obligations.

The proposed changes were ratified by a vote of union membership in August and will be considered by the Decatur City Council when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the council chambers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.

K.C. Kohn, president of the Decatur police union's labor committee, could not be reached for comment.

Also under consideration at council:

Wash 'n Win to replace deli in Save-a-Lot

The council will vote to amend a 2013 tax increment financing agreement with Niemann Foods that would allow for a redevelopment at the Save-a-Lot site at Grand Avenue and Illinois Route 48.

Niemann proposes converting the grocery store's deli portion into a Wash 'n Win, a laundromat and dry cleaning business with a video gaming component.

The renovation would also include a bar/cocktail lounge along with space for a fast food restaurant or coffee shop with a drive-thru.

In a letter to city officials, Niemann Foods CEO Richard Niemann said the standalone deli has lost about $300,000 annually and that "we had to come up with a plan to profitably fill the space."

"Under difficult population circumstances, we have been willing to stay engaged and respond to the changing needs in the neighborhood with additional investment," Niemann wrote.

The total investment will be about $1 million, Niemann said.

The council approved the initial TIF agreement in 2013, which gave the developer the incremental property taxes, above what was already being collected, as well as 50% of the sales taxes being collected, to a maximum of $2.5 million.

Initially a County Market, the company converted it to a Save-a-Lot supermarket "to increase our appeal with our customers in the vicinity" following the closure of nearby Kroger in Fairview Plaza, Niemann said.

More funds for housing rehab

The council is set to approve the allocation of $450,000 to the Northeast Community Fund for a small repair grants program aimed at low- and moderate-income home owners in the city's urban core.

The community group will provide grants not to exceed $15,000 per housing unit.

"This is an attempt to invest in areas within the urban core that are not eligible for the owner-occupied rehabilitation program, but areas where staff is beginning to see the first signs of housing decline," wrote Wrighton and economic and community development director Cordaryl Patrick in a memo to. council.

"If we do not assist in these areas now, our housing challenges will continue to spread and more neighborhoods will begin to decline, due to the lack of sustainable/livable affordable housing." they wrote.

The small repairs program is just one of many neighborhood revitalization initiatives being undertaken by the city utilizing its $34 million share of federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The larger owner-occupied home rehabilitation program was green-lit by the Decatur City Council in May. The council has earmarked $2 million for that just this year. Each project is capped at $50,000 with homeowners picked via a lottery system.