City finalizing 2022 Lake Decatur fees; boaters given free access until then

The Decatur City Council is set to finalize this year's Lake Decatur boat and pier fees at its upcoming meeting on Monday.

In the meantime, boaters are permitted to use the lake free of charge. Bills will be mailed to customers soon after the fees are finalized.

Fees are likely to go up by as much as 8% from last year due to a spike in inflation. The city council voted in 2017 to add automatic inflationary increases to lake fees, citing the need to keep up with costs and the desire to raise rates gradually instead of spiking them as has happened in the past.

However, a similar measure for lake fees failed to garner enough support, with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Councilman Ed Culp abstaining, citing a conflict of interest since they both own boats and docks. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory voted 'no' while Councilman Bill Faber was not present at the meeting.

The increased fees are expected to take effect May 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0