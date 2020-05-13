Clarence Page: Coronavirus, race and class

That’s a reference to the demographics of those who are overrepresented in professions where they risk victimization by COVID-19. The pandemic has introduced a new clause in the racial contract, says Serwer: “The lives of the disproportionately black and brown workers are being sacrificed to fuel the engine of a faltering economy, by a president who disdains them. This is the COVID contract.”

I see what he means, even though I don’t entirely agree. While there is plenty of material in current events to feed suspicions of institutional racism or ethnic xenophobia, it is virtually impossible to separate the coronavirus impact of race or ethnicity from economic class.

I, for example, am an African American who thanks the Almighty and modern technology for enabling me to work at home, separated from the most hazardous hot spots unless I choose to venture into them.

But did Trump have race in mind on April 28 when he signed an executive order using the Defense Production Act to keep meat-processions plants open, even as many became virus hot spots?

Serwer is right to note that elites displaying a callous disregard for workers of any race is an old story. But in America, where labor and race are so often intertwined in many ever-changing ways, it’s hard and often impossible to separate the two.