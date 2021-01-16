 Skip to main content
CLARIFICATION/CORRECTION for Jan. 16
CLARIFICATION/CORRECTION for Jan. 16

CLARIFICATION

Decatur City Council candidate Marc Girdler will officially appear on the Feb. 26 primary election ballot as Marc (Guillotine Guy) Girdler. Despite it having done so with the listing of another candidate in the same race, the Herald & Review has a regular practice of deviating from official ballot listings to reflect common names and not using nicknames. Moving forward, the Herald & Review will conform with that practice in its coverage of the city council race.

CORRECTION

The date with the “History Corner” photo of June Christy during a visit to Decatur was incorrect. It should have been 1948.

