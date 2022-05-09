CLARIFICATION

In the weekend editorial "Reversal could have repercussions," the paragraph should have read: "A prominent conservative -- Peter Brimelow, a former editor at the National Review -- is already eyeing using the potential ruling as a bridge to deconstructing the 1954 Brown verdict." The printed version indicated more than Brimelow had made the suggestion.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the discovery of a large dead shark hanging from the rafters at a high school.
Anyone with information should call the department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or CrimeStoppers (217-423-8477).
Police are investigating after a physical fight between two people Saturday afternoon at Hickory Point Mall. Deputies determined there were no shots fired during the altercation, a news release said.
In the last three months, more than 700 railroaders have walked off the job at BNSF because of the attendance policy, according to the union.
Police say the suspect asked the clerk to ring up items and then pulled a gun.
Decatur police responded to a shooting Friday morning that sent three people to local hospitals.
Aside from Saturday's fatal shooting, Decatur police said they dealt with two more incidents of shots fired, both involving street parties.
Athletes from MacArthur, St. Teresa, Maroa Forsyth, Meridian and others recently announced their college destinations.
'A true Cardinal:' Former Warrensburg-Latham players share their thoughts on former coach Vic Binkley
Binkley had a 36-year coaching career at Warrensburg where he became the most successful coach in Macon County basketball history, with 724 career wins.
The incident is highlighted as part of the department's "crime of the week" series.