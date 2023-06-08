JULY 14, 1925—MAY 30, 2023

Clemmie (Jackson, Howard) Webster, born July 14, 1925, in Gadsden, TN, departed this life on May 30, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital following a brief illness.

Clemmie was a member of the 1942 graduation class of Decatur High School and went on to attend the University of Louisville for two years. It was there that she joined her beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. That union would play a significant role in all her future life experiences. While in Decatur, Clemmie supported WWII by assembling artillery at a government facility in Illiopolis, was a catcher for the Pontiac Chicks Softball Team, and was a devoted member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and held the office of church clerk.

She earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education psychology from Sangamon State University and began her teaching career in Decatur Schools where she taught three years at Our Lady of Lourdes before moving to Springfield. The majority of her professional life was spent teaching 5th and 6th graders in The Springfield public school district for 26 years. It was there that she met John G. Webster, a military veteran, and entered into a marriage in 1960, that lasted until his death in 2006.

In 1976, Clemmie was one of the 18 original charter members of the Springfield-Decatur Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and had been active in all the chapter's activities since that inception until her health sidelined her from in person involvement. Even then, her support, dedication, influence, and identification with the Chapter never wavered. She enjoyed mentoring, visiting and singing the praises of her beloved chapter.

Spiritually, Clemmie was a chartered member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Springfield, currently under the direction of Pastor West. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living member of the church having served as the church clerk for 42 years.

In addition, Clemmie held a lifetime membership to the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, was very active in Big Brothers Big Sisters, The James Weldon Johnson Study Guild, The Voices of Love, Joy and Peace, and lota Phi Lambda, a black women's business organization.

Clemmie leaves fond memories to be cherished by her son, Jesse "Fox" Howard of Springfield, IL. Her siblings: Dorothy Jarrett, of Decatur, Laudell (Phyllis) Jackson of Chicago, Priscilla Kirk of Decatur, Preston (Melba) Jackson of Decatur, Rev. T.J. Jackson, Jr. (Paulette) of Forsyth, and Treva Wright of Decatur; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, 20 nieces and nephews; and a host other family, friends and neighbors.

Special thanks to the staff at Imboden Creek Nursing Home and St Mary's Hospital.

Homegoing services will be held on June 12, 2023, at Antioch Missionary Church in Decatur, IL. There will be a Delta Sorority Farewell Ceremony starting a 10:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., and Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Repast will take place at Main Street Church, 2000 North Main Street, Decatur, IL, Walker Funeral Service and Chapel Inc.