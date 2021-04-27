Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is causing my hair to fall out? What can I do to stop it? I'm 72 years old and female. Could I be hypothyroid?
Leaving the state four times put Bryant Bunch in danger of having his bond revoked. His lawyer claims prosecutors just want him behind bars.
A tenant says her water has been shut off for three days and her landlord won't help.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why do older people tend to get lightheaded (not vertigo) and therefore become liable to trip or fall? What causes that, and c…
A pathologist examined the remains that were found Friday near the university's baseball field.
A preliminary autopsy report shows the 37-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.
Police report a 37-year-old man died in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon from gunshot wounds, and now police are trying to trace the man who brought him there.
“I’ve got a 9-year-old son who can’t wait to come out here,” said Mount Zion Mayor Luke Williams. “He’s going to be mad that I’m out here today doing this and he’s not.”
Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said invasion of privacy fears were overblown. Others aren't so sure.
Decatur police and paramedics attended to injuries after a collision between a car and motorbike
