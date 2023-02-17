The "Binkley Way" has had a great deal of success for more than four decades in Central Illinois basketball.

Not an official moniker for what is widely known as the system Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Vic Binkley has used to amass 748 wins to date in his 43rd year of coaching boys basketball, the "Binkley Way" is a zone press defense and fast-moving motion offense that has stifled many teams throughout the years.

So when Vic Binkley resigned in April 2022 as the Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball coach and took the job at Clinton High School the next day, there was no reason to believe the couldn't make it work in his new head coaching role.