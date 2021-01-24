Coal-fired power plant in southern Illinois a major obstacle to Biden’s push for carbon-free electricity by 2035

Peabody now acknowledges that human activities — mostly the burning of fossil fuels — are responsible for the changing climate. It also argues that coal should “play a significant role in the global energy mix for the foreseeable future.”

There is little room left for coal when levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are higher than at any point during the past 800,000 years. If emissions aren’t dramatically reduced soon, scientists say, climate-influenced catastrophes could kill millions of people and devastate the global economy.

“Humans have long witnessed natural disasters, but now we are seeing an increasing intensity of such events,” said Donald Wuebbles, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Illinois who served as a White House science adviser under President Barack Obama. “What were once very rare events are now becoming more common.”

Biden pledges to make climate action a key part of his administration’s efforts to recover from COVID-19. Rapidly expanding the deployment of wind and solar power, electric vehicles and energy-efficient buildings would help repair the nation’s virus-ravaged economy and create thousands of new jobs, he said.