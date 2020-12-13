 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COATES: Help us rank the top local stories of 2020
0 comments

COATES: Help us rank the top local stories of 2020

  • 0

Fair to say that ​2020 is not a year any of us want to relive. Still, that doesn't mean there haven't been remarkable stories of courage, resilience and innovation. 

We'll be looking at those examples starting next week in the Herald & Review. As we have in the past, we're counting down our top 10 Decatur-area stories of the year. 

The goal is look back on local issues and developments of the past 12 months, including our  Newsmaker of the Year — a figure who has had the most substantial impact of 2020. 

We're always seeking feedback, so if you have an idea about what stories should make the cut and who should be our newsmaker, email me at ccoates@herald-review.com

Our countdown starts Dec. 19.

Stay tuned. 

Wanted: Community columnists 

4 ways you can help the Herald & Review cover your community

While we're talking about feedback, I also want to plug a writing opportunity for community members interested in writing semi-regular columns. 

We're looking to diversify our opinion page and get more local voices. The goal is to have a community dialogue and ultimately better understand one another. 

This is an unpaid writing opportunity and topics have to be of local interest. If you're looking to contribute, send me a note and let's talk: ccoates@heald-review.com

Wanted: Digital subscribers 

Finally, I want to sneak in a quick plug for our digital subscriptions. They make great holiday gifts and start at $5 for five months. Learn more at herald-review.com/members/join

Thanks for reading! 

Recognize anyone? Archive photos of Christmas in Decatur

 

Recognize anyone? Archive photos of Christmas in Decatur

1 of 24
CHRIS COATES MUG

Coates
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News