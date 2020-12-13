COATES: Help us rank the top local stories of 2020

Fair to say that ​2020 is not a year any of us want to relive. Still, that doesn't mean there haven't been remarkable stories of courage, resilience and innovation.

We'll be looking at those examples starting next week in the Herald & Review. As we have in the past, we're counting down our top 10 Decatur-area stories of the year.

The goal is look back on local issues and developments of the past 12 months, including our Newsmaker of the Year — a figure who has had the most substantial impact of 2020.

We're always seeking feedback, so if you have an idea about what stories should make the cut and who should be our newsmaker, email me at ccoates@herald-review.com.

Our countdown starts Dec. 19.

Stay tuned.

Wanted: Community columnists

While we're talking about feedback, I also want to plug a writing opportunity for community members interested in writing semi-regular columns.

We're looking to diversify our opinion page and get more local voices. The goal is to have a community dialogue and ultimately better understand one another.