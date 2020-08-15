Coates: What to expect in your Herald & Review

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

About the only constant in the news business is that things are always changing. Back when we were making strictly a newspaper, we had to start over after every deadline.

Now in a digital world, we're always on deadline. The starting over really never stops.

The evolution continues this week as we launch an expanded weekend edition. As we announced earlier this summer, our Saturday edition will combine with the Sunday newspaper to create our largest publication of the week. The transformation is part of our ongoing strategy to meet our readers’ fast-evolving needs and secure a sustainable future for local journalism in our community.

Some features will be finding new homes, such as Donnette Beckett's popular "Together Decatur" column, which will run in print on Tuesdays. Our enhanced weekend edition, published on Saturdays, will include columns and content now found in the Sunday newspaper.

Our Sunday and Monday editions will be available in the e-edition format, which looks just like the physical paper but can be read on your computer, tablet or smartphone.