Coates: What to expect in your Herald & Review
FROM THE EDITOR

Coates: What to expect in your Herald & Review

About the only constant in the news business is that things are always changing. Back when we were making strictly a newspaper, we had to start over after every deadline.

Now in a digital world, we're always on deadline. The starting over really never stops. 

The evolution continues this week as we launch an expanded weekend edition. As we announced earlier this summer, our Saturday edition will combine with the Sunday newspaper to create our largest publication of the week. The transformation is part of our ongoing strategy to meet our readers’ fast-evolving needs and secure a sustainable future for local journalism in our community.

Some features will be finding new homes, such as Donnette Beckett's popular "Together Decatur" column, which will run in print on Tuesdays. Our enhanced weekend edition, published on Saturdays, will include columns and content now found in the Sunday newspaper.

Our Sunday and Monday editions will be available in the e-edition format, which looks just like the physical paper but can be read on your computer, tablet or smartphone.

That and all of our digital content is already included in Herald & Review memberships. You can learn more at herald-review.com/activate.

This is a new era for the Herald & Review, as we continue to adapt to reader habits. The reality is, we've been operating outside of the newspaper print cycle for a long time now. When there's a fire, we report to our digital audience that there's a fire. When there's a press conference about a big development, we cover it live with video and updates.

Stories are filed and posted around the clock. Some make it into the printed newspaper, some don't, but either way, we don't wait for our pages to be designed to share the news.

More than a newspaper, we're a multimedia company, and our evolution isn't slowing.

Much has changed since the days of one deadline. But our core mission isn't changing.

Thanks for reading. 

Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review

CHRIS COATES MUG

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

