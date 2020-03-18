Cocomero in Forsyth
The latest on what's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois.
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday said all dine-in bars and restaurants will be closed Monday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
It didn’t take Rosati’s of Taylorville pizza restaurant long to cook up a response to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s bar and restaurant closure announcement Sunday.
The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois stands at 25. Here's what happened Wednesday in case you missed it:
With a business footprint across the globe, Archer Daniels Midland Co. officials said they are closely monitoring the coronavirus developments as they relate to its employees and business.
The coronavirus outbreak crossed into Central Illinois on Saturday, with multiple cases reported in the region, capping a week of school closures and other measures to stem the infection’s spread.
This is a developing story. Watch live video of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press conference about the coronavirus pandemic.
The following statement was released by the Illinois governor's office about the closure of all private and public schools from March 17 to 30.
Rosati’s of Taylorville, the defiant pizza restaurant that posted a huge window sign that said “Gov. Pritzker — Screw You” after the governor announced a statewide restaurant shutdown, has lost its franchise with the Rosati’s chain.
Buying weed in the age of coronavirus: Dispensaries tell recreational customers not to put medical patients at risk
Mission South Shore marijuana dispensary has wiped down its touch-screen product menus so many times in the past few days that the screens sta…