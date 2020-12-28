Cocomero near Hickory Point Mall to close Jan. 14

FORSYTH — The frozen yogurt business Cocomero is closing Jan. 14.

"We hope to reopen at a new location, but we are unsure when or where that will be," the business posted on Facebook.

Cocomero opened in February 2014 to "serve bubble tea and frozen yogurt to the community. Then we wanted introduce healthy Korean cuisine and started serving food as well. We felt proud seeing our customers enjoy our food and service," the Facebook post said.

The 106 Barnett Ave. location is near Hickory Point Mall.

