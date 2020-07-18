Coles County sees 18 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHARLESTON — Eighteen more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Sunday.

The additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total to 254, a news release from the health department said.

Sunday's announcement came a day after the department announced an additional 8 positive test results.

Of the county's total cases, 178 people have recovered, 56 are recovering, three are hospitalized and 17 are deceased, the news release said.

Also in the release, health department officials urged county residents to continue to follow precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

