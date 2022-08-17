Coles County voters to receive mailed notice

Coles County Clerk Julie Coe noted that all of the county's registered voters will receive a notice in the mail, in compliance with state law.

This mailing will allow Illinois voters, if they choose, to request their vote by mail ballot using one of the following options:

Single election vote by mail application

Permanent vote by mail status

As always, voters will continue to have the option to vote early either at the county clerk's office or at the Salvation Army, or to vote on Election Day at their polling places.

Voter's should contact the county clerk's office at 217-348-0523 if they have any questions.