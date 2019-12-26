Column: Edwin Encarnacion deal feels a lot like past White Sox moves for aging big names, but at least it comes at a much lower risk

Along with Jose Abreu, Yasmani Grandal, Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and top prospect Luis Robert, the Sox potentially have six hitters capable of cranking 30-plus home runs in 2020, which figures to raise the fireworks bill at Sox Park and should help increase attendance.

With the recent addition of starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the November signing of Grandal, they also should be realistic contenders in a relatively weak division, though not a championship-caliber team by any means.

The one little problem is this: The Sox already have a slew of players who either should be or could be used in the DH role, including Abreu, Jimenez, James McCann and Zack Collins, not to mention Grandal on days McCann or Collins is behind the plate.

It will make for some interesting lineup possibilities for manager Rick Renteria. But it doesn’t give Renteria much of a chance to get Abreu off his feet, or improve his outfield defense by using Jimenez at DH on occasion, or give McCann the at-bats he needs to stay ready.

Trading McCann or returning Collins to Triple-A Charlotte is possible, but McCann’s relationship with Lucas Giolito was instrumental in the pitcher’s resurrection in 2019, and Collins is a former first-round draft pick with four minor-league seasons under his belt who should be ready to contribute.