Column: Once again, quarterback is the storyline of the offseason — and NFL draft — for the Chicago Bears

“We wanted to dictate it. We also were worried maybe the one we ended up wanting doesn’t fall to 12. Why don’t we move up there to a spot where we can take the best look at everyone? We’ll get the one that, after putting in a lot of work and do everything, we feel we’re going to get the one that’s best for us.”

The Bears figure to add a quarterback to a depth chart that begins with Dalton and ends with Nick Foles. Whether that means an expensive trade up in Round 1, a modest move up if one of the top five quarterbacks begins to fall or an option in Rounds 2 or 3 remains to be seen.

The Bears are believed to have explored trade-up options and the best they probably can do is get one spot behind the 49ers at No. 3 if they can execute a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, who are believed to be open to offers. After that, the Detroit Lions at No. 7 and the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 are potential trade-out spots.

The Bears won’t have quite the selection the 49ers will after the Jacksonville Jaguars presumably select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 and the New York Jets go for BYU’s Zach Wilson at No. 2. So Pace and coach Matt Nagy have to ask themselves how comfortable they are with potentially having the fourth or fifth quarterback drafted when they’re in a situation needing to reboot the position after a four-year run with Mitch Trubisky.