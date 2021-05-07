Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Seniors on Social Security are eligible for a raise every year. But lately, those raises haven't been good enough.
The Thursday announcement from the Macon County Health Department continued a streak of double-digit case counts this week.
Prosecutors said witnesses wouldn't cooperate, but dropped charges could come back if they change their minds.
A house and car were hit by gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries; police say there was no obvious connection between the incidents.
The worst damage from a storm system that swept through Central Illinois on Monday occurred in Sangamon County, but Macon County wasn't spared.
Even as the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s election between incumbent Tony Brown and challenger Jim Root remains unsettled, the focus could soon turn to 2022 as another familiar name appears to be eyeing the office.
Decatur police said a 3-month-old child was in the vehicle that was hit head-on Friday.
Damage bill is estimated at $20,000; even a nearby tree was caught on fire.
Murder trial gets underway that will probe the shootout in a restaurant bathroom that left one man badly wounded and another man dead.
Gearheads of all backgrounds showed up in all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles ranging in era from the 1920s to the present.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.