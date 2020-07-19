Committee seeking update on lagging property tax collection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Macon County Board Finance Committee will hold a special meeting Monday to address concerns about property tax collection lagging way behind last year.

During a July 13 meeting, Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder told committee members his office had distributed $45,588,550 to local taxing bodies on July 9 from the first installment of property taxes that were due June 15. The first distribution last year totaled $83,347,635.

Responding to questions from committee members last week, Yoder indicated part of the shortfall was the result of an earlier distribution to taxing bodies and that the amount would have been much higher had he waited an additional two weeks like he did last year. He indicated that he acted earlier because of concerns raised from taxing bodies about the timing of last year’s first distribution.

However, Yoder was unable to provide the committee the amount that had been collected to date and expressed some concerns that staffing levels in his officer were preventing some payments from being deposited within the two business days mandated by statutes.

It was noted during the meeting that Yoder’s budget included a line item to pay for temporary help, and there was some mention of using available staff members from other departments to help speed up the process if needed.