Community Foundation awards $14,000 in scholarships

DECATUR — Nine Macon County residents, all nontraditional students, have received adult scholarship awards to help them pursue degrees.

The awards, which totaled $14,000, were offered through the competitive adult scholarship program introduced by The Community Foundation of Macon County last year.

The students selected to receive scholarship awards for spring semester 2022 are:

• Sarah Bradley, Millikin University, nursing

• Keela Cook, Richland Community College, nursing

• Keagan Cunningham, Richland, art

• Tyrrina Dandridge, Richland , early childhood education

• Amanda Drain, Millikin, nursing

• Heidi Lourash, Richland, early childhood education

• Shantel Rogers, Millikin, organizational leadership

• Shawndra Sorrell, Richland, agribusiness

• Michelle Wall, Millikin, early childhood education

“The Community Foundation of Macon County is one of the few community foundations in the United States to offer adult scholarships,” Scholarship Coordinator Kathy Carter said. “Many adults in Macon County are seeking better career or work opportunities. In many cases, they also seek to fulfill their educational goals while juggling work and raising a family.”

This nontraditional scholarship opportunity is offered twice yearly, for spring and fall semester, to eligible Macon County residents age 24 or older. Applicants must have interrupted their education, at some point, for at least three years after graduating from high school or completing a GED, and financial need is considered when determining award recipients.

Online applications for fall semester 2022 scholarship awards open Jan. 1 at maconcountygives.org. For more information, contact Carter at kcarter@maconcountygives.org or call 217-220-1363.

