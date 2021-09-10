Complete command: Athens thwarts all counters to defeat Pleasant Plains 41-7

Athens offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Pleasant Plains with an all-around effort during this 41-7 victory in Illinois high school football on September 10.
Athens stormed over Pleasant Plains when the fourth quarter began 27-7.
The Warriors opened a slim 20-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
In recent action on August 27, Pleasant Plains faced off against Pittsfield and Athens took on New Berlin on August 27 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.