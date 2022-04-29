Congressional candidate: Decatur 'incredibly important in the 13th'

DECATUR — When Springfield Democrats drew the state's new U.S. Congressional districts, they essentially carved Macon County in half.
The county, which has been unified under one congressional district for the past decade, will have two members of Congress representing it next year, leading to concerns about divided attention on the needs of the community.
However, there's no need to worry, says one of the candidates running in the 13th Congressional District, which now covers the urban core of Decatur and northern Macon County.
"Decatur is a vibrant and diverse community, and so I would be honored to get to represent it," said Nikki Budzinski, who is running for the Democratic nomination. "It's incredibly important in the 13th. And I'll look forward to, when I get elected, working with the congressperson from the 15th on what we can get done for working people."
Budzinski was in town Thursday for a memorial service in observance of AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day. In a in a brief interview with the Herald & Review after the event, she highlighted Decatur's importance as a manufacturing hub, pointing to companies like Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Caterpillar.
"Decatur is very important," she said.
Budzinski, who lives in Springfield, is running against David Palmer of Champaign in the Democratic primary.
Regan Deering, Matt Hausman, Terry Martin and Jesse Reising are running for the district's Republican nomination. Both Deering and Reising are Decatur residents.
Though the district, which stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign, was drawn to favor Democrats, many believe Republicans can make it close. Budzinski, who has raised more than $1 million to this point, said she's up for a tough race.
"I always knew from when I got in that this district would always be competitive, no matter what it looked like," Budzinski said. "It's central and southwestern Illinois. It's competitive for Democrats and Republicans."
Despite some national headwinds, she believes she has the "winning message" to turn the district blue.
"It's about getting things done for working people," Budzinski said. "And I really think that is going to bring together all voters to make sure that we have the majority and we'll win in November."
Budzinski said she would seek to find some short term solutions to relieve the pressure inflation has put on people, such as providing federal gas tax relief. But, she said the focus has to be long term as well.
"This is a problem that has really been building, in my opinion, for decades," Budzinski said. "The pressures around the supply chain, the bottleneck of the supply chain, has also contributed toward inflation. And so I think we need to be looking at places like Decatur and how we're going to build more things here."
The 15th Congressional District, which will cover the southern half of the county, features a heated primary between incumbent U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Mary Miller, R-Oakland. Democrat Paul Lange of Quincy is also running.
