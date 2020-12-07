Conn: The 'Aric Lee Show' was an era in Decatur, and I'm proud to have been part of it

Before I came to Decatur in 2007 and began working at the Herald & Review as a sports writer, I’d never had a nickname — at least one I would want someone to call me.
Within a year of being in Decatur, I was “JConn,” thanks to Aric Lee — host of the then-brand-new Aric Lee Show on WDZ 1050 AM.
On Friday, Aric announced he’s leaving Neuhoff Media as a full-time employee. He’ll still do play-by-play for area high school football and basketball, and Millikin football and basketball — thankfully. But he’ll no longer host a daily show.
Aric has hosted a local current events talk show on WSOY 1340 AM since March 2017 following a nine-year run with his sports show on WDZ — WSOY’s sister station.
I still remember my first appearance on the Aric Lee Show on WDZ, just a couple months into its existence in 2008. I was sitting on the couch next to my now-12-year-old son Sully, who was a newborn baby.
It was my next appearance — my first-ever studio appearance on the show — that Aric explained "JConn" was reminiscent of singer, “Akon,” whom I’d never heard of. I smiled and nodded.
But when Aric gives you a nickname, he commits.
Soon, everyone was calling me JConn — the people I worked with, coaches, the area athletes, fans, readers … .
My kids grew up knowing to be quiet in the backseat as I made appearances on the show while picking them up from school. When Aric’s WDZ show ended, he announced on my last appearance that I’d been the show’s most frequent guest. That’s an honor I wear proudly. Looking back, I should’ve had a t-shirt made.
I was still a frequent guest on his WSOY show for a while, but as my role changed at the H&R, my appearances waned. But, now and again, it still happens — someone in a random place hears my voice and says, “Hey, you’re JConn from the Aric Lee Show!” I wear that proudly, too.
Aric is a lot of things to Decatur. I don’t need to list them here, because if you’ve been in Decatur for any amount of time, you already know. There isn’t a bigger booster for this city — not one with a more pure motivation. He does it because he genuinely loves Decatur — warts and all. He uses his talent and charisma to do what he can to make it better. And he definitely doesn't have time for those who, from the sideline, constantly drone on about how Decatur sucks.
To me, the best thing about Aric is the way he welcomes. Aric makes you feel comfortable — like a warm, fluffy pair of sweatpants. He helped make me a part of the scene here. During the time he’s had his show, he did the same for anyone in Decatur who had a passion for talking about the community.
That’s what made his show great. Guests quickly picked up on Aric's vibe and let their guard down. It’s what makes any endeavor Aric tries successful — people feel welcome around him, and it brings them together. I promise you there are best friends and married couples in this town who met through Aric.
Aric doesn't pigeon-hole himself with any one group. And he knows no stranger. I can’t think — within reason — of a situation or group of people Aric wouldn’t be comfortable around.
And that’s why Aric is going to be great in his new gig. Being a successful financial adviser is all about connections, and Aric has those in this town like no other.
Like most of his friends and listeners who heard this news, they’re happy for Aric, but sad the show is coming to an end. And we should be sad — Aric makes radio in Decatur better.
But Aric walks away having left his mark. The Aric Lee Show was an era in this city. Those of us who were a part of it — and if you listened, you were part of it — will always remember it fondly.
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
