Conn: The 'Aric Lee Show' was an era in Decatur, and I'm proud to have been part of it

To me, the best thing about Aric is the way he welcomes. Aric makes you feel comfortable — like a warm, fluffy pair of sweatpants. He helped make me a part of the scene here. During the time he’s had his show, he did the same for anyone in Decatur who had a passion for talking about the community.

That’s what made his show great. Guests quickly picked up on Aric's vibe and let their guard down. It’s what makes any endeavor Aric tries successful — people feel welcome around him, and it brings them together. I promise you there are best friends and married couples in this town who met through Aric.

Aric doesn't pigeon-hole himself with any one group. And he knows no stranger. I can’t think — within reason — of a situation or group of people Aric wouldn’t be comfortable around.

And that’s why Aric is going to be great in his new gig. Being a successful financial adviser is all about connections, and Aric has those in this town like no other.

Like most of his friends and listeners who heard this news, they’re happy for Aric, but sad the show is coming to an end. And we should be sad — Aric makes radio in Decatur better.