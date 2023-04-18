MATTOON — A Consolidated Communications shareholder and its business partner have offered to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of this Mattoon-based company.

Consolidated recently announced that its board of directors received this offer via a non-binding proposal letter, dated April 12, from Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corp., referred to together as the Searchlight Group.

The two prospective buyers have offered to acquire all of those Consolidated shares not already owned by Searchlight for cash consideration of $4 per share. Searchlight already owns 34.3% of Consolidated's outstanding common shares.

A Consolidated press release reported the proposal letter states that any potential transaction must be subject to the approval and recommendation by a special committee of independent and disinterested directors, advised by independent legal and financial advisors.

The proposal letter also indicates that any potential transaction would be subject to a non-waivable condition requiring the approval of the holders of a majority of the shares of common stock that are not owned by the Searchlight Group.

According to the release, Consolidated's board intends to establish a special committee of independent directors of the board to review and consider the proposal. They also will review any other alternative proposals or other strategic alternatives that may be available to this company.

"Consolidated cautions its shareholders and others considering trading in Consolidated’s securities that Consolidated has only recently received the proposal letter and has not had an opportunity to carefully review and evaluate the proposal or make any decision with respect to Consolidated’s response to the proposal," the company reported.

The proposal constitutes only an indication of interest by the Searchlight Group and does not constitute a binding commitment with respect to the proposed transaction or any other transaction, Consolidated reported.

Consolidated, a 130-year-old company, provides high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier fiber communications services. The company has reported that its network of more than 58,000 fiber route miles serves customers in 23 states.

During the last two years, Consolidated has been launching a new FidiumSM gigabit broadband internet service that it reports has speeds 10 times faster than the national average.

"It’s business as normal at Consolidated as we focus on our fiber growth and expansion plans," said Consolidated's Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Jennifer Spaud, noting there have been no updates yet on the Searchlight Group's offer.

A recent article from the Fintel investment platform described the Searchlight Group as activist investors, which buy a large amount of a company's stock to influence its corporate actions.

Fintel's article reported that the Searchlight Group said in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing for the Consolidated offer that they plan to "invest incremental capital into the company to complete the fiber build-out and fully fund the plan through the company turning free-cash-flow positive."

