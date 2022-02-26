Wildlife art contest accepting entries

DECATUR— Macon County Conservation District is hosting a county-wide Wildlife Art Contest this spring for children and teens to participate in

Students in grades K-12 are encouraged to create an original work of two-dimensional art in the medium of their choice (excluding photography) depicting native Illinois plant or animal wildlife in their natural habitat. Creativity is highly encouraged.

Entries will be divided into four categories, based on grade level: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Macon County Conservation District staff will carefully consider all entries and choose a first, second, and third place winner in each age group. Winners will have their art displayed in Rock Springs Nature Center from May through August 2022. First place winners will receive a $25 Blick gift card for art supplies.

Entries are due Monday, April 11. Mail or deliver entriesy to Rock Springs Nature Center c/o Alysia Callison, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, IL 62521. Include the name of the artist and their guardian, the artist’s age, grade, school (if applicable), and a phone number where the artist’s guardian can be reached.

Winners will be notified Wednesday, April 20. For more information, contact Alysia Callison at (217) 423-7708 or visit MaconCountyConservation.org.

