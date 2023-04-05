DECATUR — A Decatur driver who refused to show police his license until they turned their squad car spotlight off, eventually had to be dragged through his vehicle’s shattered window after he refused repeated requests to get out, a sworn affidavit said.

The trouble started around 3:30 a.m. February 24 when Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies had pulled the 43-year-old driver over in the 1300 block of North Gulick Avenue for driving without headlights.

“Upon speaking with the driver, we identified ourselves and the department we work for,” said Deputy Joseph Pearcy who signed the affidavit.

“We then asked for his identification. The driver stated that he could not provide it until we shut off our squad car’s spotlight.. Deputy (Bradley) Patient and I stated that we were not going to shut the vehicle’s spotlight off.”

Pearcy said after more fruitless requests for the driver to produce some identification, he was repeatedly ordered to get out of the vehicle but refused to comply.

“The driver was then told he was under arrest and ordered out of the vehicle, to which he again refused,” Pearcy added. “The driver was then forcefully removed from the vehicle after breaking the driver’s side window… Once (he was) secured, it was determined that Deputy Patient’s hands were cut in several places from the broken window.”

The driver was booked on preliminary charges of both aggravated resisting and resisting peace officers and failure to provide identification.

A check of Macon County Jail records show the driver was freed February 27 after posting a $750 bond on bail set at $7,500; prosecutors had wanted bail set at $20,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards