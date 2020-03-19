Coronavirus: Remote work? Not for these Central Illinois employees (neighbors copy)

DECATUR — Tyler McLain has many jobs at Moweaqua Foods, an independent grocery store on South Main Street in Moweaqua. His work hours have gotten longer despite the fear of coronavirus.
“It is what is,” he said. “I can’t work remotely and cut beef and wrap it at the same time.”
While many are working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone has that luxury. Especially in the service economy, health care and public safety, employees are still on the job performing in-demand roles.
“We've been nuts,” said Dale Coley, who runs Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy in South Shores and Coley’s Corner Drug in Forsyth. “As we expected to be.”
The intense interest means his staff has to be prepared. They wear gloves and encourage people to avoid coming in. They're ready for even more interest.
“We are on the front lines,” he said, adding later, "The drive-through will be busier once Macon County gets a diagnosis."
Changes are also happening in law enforcement, which by the very nature of the job means interacting with the public.
“We’ve got to wipe down our work area and stuff like that with Clorox wipes and wash our hands and use hand sanitizer a lot more than normal,” said Chris Copeland, a detective sergeant with the Decatur Police Department. “We wipe down at the beginning of the shift and the end of the shift. And the vehicles we drive, squad cars and cars, we wipe the steering wheel and handles. We do that now the first time we use it and the last time we use it.”
Copeland said policing is never going to be an at-arm’s-length profession, but officers are doing what they can to cut down the risk of virus transmission.
He said the thin blue line, and its public service, would suffer greatly if coronavirus got a hold in the department. “If it got to the point where 10 or 11 or 15 or 20 of us get sick, that is a huge blow,” he added.
Copeland, who has been in law enforcement for 23 years, said dealing with the virus and its changes to everyday life is a unique experience. “The closest thing I can recall to it, and not necessarily with the specifics but the general atmosphere, was after the 9/11 attacks,” he said.
“In the first couple of weeks after 9/11 there was that atmosphere of uncertainty with ever-evolving protocols and policies and things of that nature. In my memory, for me, it’s the closest thing I’ve seen to what’s going on now.”
Firefighters have limited their exposure to the public as well. “We are restricted like everybody else,” said Decatur fire Capt. David Gagnon. “We are keeping up with essential services as the city manager warrants, like inspections such as liquor licenses.”
Fire department-administered classes such as CPR, school demonstrations and fire extinguisher classes have all been canceled.
Firefighters respond to calls, but they have kept their distances as far from the public as possible. They have tried to separate themselves from each other as well. Other crews can't visit the firehouses as they have in the past. The staff has been conducting training through online classes.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered restaurants and bars to close in an effort to limit the coronavirus spread. Schools also were suspended and events with large crowds were banned.
Businesses have sent workers home and established new cleaning routines.
Coley said their adjustments include cleaning counters more often and eliminating contact with delivery drivers.
“So that the customers don’t have to worry about contact with outside people,” Coley said. “We emphasize with staff to avoid all touching. That is safety for our employees too.”
Coley recommends his staff take care of their health by taking vitamins, eating healthy and getting plenty of sleep. The employees are educated to change their clothes when they get home. “And be sure you are washing your hands,” he said.
The neighborhood pharmacy already has safety features in place. Coley’s counter is 3 feet wide, ensuring a safe distance. “But we can’t be 100 percent sure,” Coley said about spreading germs.
Since the world has been affected by the coronavirus, Coley expects habits will shift. “People started realizing there was an issue,” he said. “Their behaviors have changed.”
Free flu shots are still available at Coley’s in Forsyth, while supplies last. “Next year I think more people will get them,” Coley said. “There are some positive outcomes to come out of this.”
Back in Moweaqua Foods, the small town grocery store is running low on food and supplies like the bigger chain stores. The crew is doing their best to restock what they are getting on a daily basis, but they must also take care of themselves as well as customers.
“We wipe down the carts at the top of the hour and sanitize everything,” McLain said. “If it moves or people touch it, we clean it.”
McLain and his co-workers have worked extra hours and even relied on volunteers to keep up with the demand.
“Everybody works together,” he said. “We have a great community.”
