Coronavirus: Remote work? Not for these Central Illinois employees (neighbors copy)

Changes are also happening in law enforcement, which by the very nature of the job means interacting with the public.

“We’ve got to wipe down our work area and stuff like that with Clorox wipes and wash our hands and use hand sanitizer a lot more than normal,” said Chris Copeland, a detective sergeant with the Decatur Police Department. “We wipe down at the beginning of the shift and the end of the shift. And the vehicles we drive, squad cars and cars, we wipe the steering wheel and handles. We do that now the first time we use it and the last time we use it.”

Copeland said policing is never going to be an at-arm’s-length profession, but officers are doing what they can to cut down the risk of virus transmission.

He said the thin blue line, and its public service, would suffer greatly if coronavirus got a hold in the department. “If it got to the point where 10 or 11 or 15 or 20 of us get sick, that is a huge blow,” he added.

Copeland, who has been in law enforcement for 23 years, said dealing with the virus and its changes to everyday life is a unique experience. “The closest thing I can recall to it, and not necessarily with the specifics but the general atmosphere, was after the 9/11 attacks,” he said.