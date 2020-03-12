Coronavirus: U of Chicago goes to remote learning; IHSA limiting fans

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago has become the latest Illinois university to take steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus, announcing Thursday it is moving to remote learning for undergraduate and graduate classes for the entire spring quarter beginning March 30.

The announcement came a day after Illinois, Southern Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Illinois State universities announced the suspension of in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns.

The schools joined colleges and universities nationwide that have announced a halt to face-to-face instruction for several weeks to stem the spread of coronavirus, now declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. None of the Illinois universities are reporting cases of COVID-19 on their campuses.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.