Lincoln sites — Due to a source error, the article titled "A presidential celebration: Sites to visit upon Abraham Lincoln's 213th birthday," which ran on pages A1 and A3 of Saturday's Herald & Review, listed an incorrect address for the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park & Memorial. To get there, take Route 36 about 10 miles west of Decatur to Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway and go south for four miles. The park is on the east side of the road.