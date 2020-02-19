Correction for Feb. 20
0 comments

Correction for Feb. 20

  • 0

The amount of St. Teresa's tuition cost was reported incorrectly in the article 'Playing by the rules' in Sunday's Herald & Review. The correct cost is $7,500 an academic year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News